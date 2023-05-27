Uttarakhand BJP expresses anger over same-sex marriage proposals received by Uniform Civil Code

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Sadhu Samaj, including senior state BJP leaders, has strongly objected to the possibility of implementing 'same-sex marriages' in the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code.

The party leaders, while expressing their concern before the committee, have asked the state government to refrain from implementing any such decision containing psychosis.

"90 per cent of the work on the Uniform Civil Code Act has been completed," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who arrived at the Haridwar meeting.

"On June 30, the committee will submit its report to the government. Our government is committed to curbing demographic changes and bringing a uniform law for all citizens of Uttarakhand," assured CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

'Same-sex marriages', conversion, demographic change, land and love jihad were discussed on the first day of the meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central guiding board at Nishkam Seva Ashram in Kankhal on Thursday.

Swami Ravindrapuri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, told The New Indian Express, "When the issue of same-sex marriages and this debate erupted in the Supreme Court, we strongly opposed it along with vice-chancellors and representatives of Gurukul Kangri University and Sanskrit University."

"No civilised society would like the practice of same-sex marriage. If this tradition comes into vogue, one person will also refrain from sitting with another person. This is a sheer refutation of the Sanatan tradition," Swami Ravindrapuri said.

Swami Ravindrapuri also pointed out, "The government's initiative on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is commendable, but the government has to take special care that it does not break the social and cultural fabric."

Same-sex marriages are against the basic spirit of our centuries-old rich culture, the system born out of such a perverse mindset has no place in Sanatan culture", the saints said, strongly condemning such proposals, adding, "The obscenity being served in web series and social media should also be stopped immediately."

