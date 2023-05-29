Home Nation

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

Published: 29th May 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof.

A detailed order is awaited.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has "been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people".

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
currency notes banknotes
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp