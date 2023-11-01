Srinagar Diary: After DGP, J&K to get new chief secretary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

After DGP, J&K to get new chief secretary

The UT is all set to get a new Chief Secretary as the incumbent Arun Kumar Mehta is retiring in December. Mehta, who is an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, has held key bureaucratic positions in J&K and at New Delhi during his 33-year-long bureaucratic career. If Mehta is not given an extension, then two senior IAS officers—Atal Dulloo, who is presently serving as Secretary of Border Management and Raj Kumar Goyal, currently Financial Commissioner of J&K—are front runners for the top post. Meanwhile, R R Swain, who is J&K’s Special DG CID, has been given the charge of DG of J&K Police as outgoing police chief Dilbagh Singh retired on October 31.

J&K receives Rs 86K cr investment proposals

J&K has received Rs 86,000 crore investment proposals so far, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said. The investment proposals include both from within and outside India as the ground situation has improved and militancy-related violence reduced significantly. After reading down Article 370, the Centre introduced a new industrial development, land allotment and estate development policies to encourage investments. This March, the UT got its first FDI project—Rs 250 crore mega mall named ‘the Mall of Srinagar’ by UAE-based Emaar Group— to be developed over 10 lakh sq ft land at Sempora area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Teacher suspended over harassment of students

A teacher of a government in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was suspended after a female student accused him of harassment. The suspension stems from a complaint filed by a girl student accusing the teacher of inappropriate behaviour during classroom activities. Sources said it has been found that the teacher has faced similar complaints in the past as well. He is the second government teacher to be suspended within a month over allegations of harassment. Last month, a teacher was suspended for engaging in indecent communication with a female student at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Rafiabad area.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

