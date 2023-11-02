Home Nation

ED officer arrested by Rajasthan cops for allegedly taking bribe

The accused officer was allegedly demanding Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against a complainant in a chit fund case.

Published: 02nd November 2023 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who is posted in Manipur's Imphal, and an associate here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

The accused officer was allegedly demanding Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against a complainant in a chit fund case.

According to a statement of the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena.

The complainant informed the Bureau that a bribe amount of Rs 17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore Meena for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB team arrested the two for allegedly taking a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh.

Naval Kishore is a resident of Vimalpura village of Bassi of Jaipur district, while his associate Babulal is working as a Junior Assistant in Sub Registrar Office of Mundawar in newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Rajasthan corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp