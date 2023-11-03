Rave party with snake venom: Five arrested, YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked by Noida police

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LICKNOW: In a major development, UP police cracked down on a rave party in Sector 49 of Noida registering an FIR against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav and five others on Friday for making available snake venom at rave parties. The Noida police took five associates of Elvish Yadav into custody following a raid conducted at the rave party in coordination with the Drugs Department and Forest Department.

Those arrested in the swoop down have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath and Jaikaran. As per the police sources, they used to collect a hefty amount of money for supplying the venom at parties.

The police sources said that during the police raids, nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered from the spot. The FIR, registered under Wildlife Act Sections 9,39,49,50, 51 and IPC Section 120B, said that the authorities discovered 20 ml of snake venom and a total of nine poisonous snakes including five cobras, one python, one two-headed snake, and a rat snake from their possession.

Moreover, the FIR copy alleged that those individuals were using snakes and snake venom during rave parties. The entire case was initiated and pursued by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's NGO.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav's involvement surfaced during the questioning of the arrested individuals. At present, he is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway. Elvish Yadav gained widespread recognition by clinching the title of 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season-2 earlier this year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LICKNOW: In a major development, UP police cracked down on a rave party in Sector 49 of Noida registering an FIR against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav and five others on Friday for making available snake venom at rave parties. The Noida police took five associates of Elvish Yadav into custody following a raid conducted at the rave party in coordination with the Drugs Department and Forest Department. Those arrested in the swoop down have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath and Jaikaran. As per the police sources, they used to collect a hefty amount of money for supplying the venom at parties. The police sources said that during the police raids, nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered from the spot. The FIR, registered under Wildlife Act Sections 9,39,49,50, 51 and IPC Section 120B, said that the authorities discovered 20 ml of snake venom and a total of nine poisonous snakes including five cobras, one python, one two-headed snake, and a rat snake from their possession.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moreover, the FIR copy alleged that those individuals were using snakes and snake venom during rave parties. The entire case was initiated and pursued by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's NGO. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav's involvement surfaced during the questioning of the arrested individuals. At present, he is absconding and efforts to nab him are underway. Elvish Yadav gained widespread recognition by clinching the title of 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season-2 earlier this year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp