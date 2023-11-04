Ahead of Ram temple opening, Yogi to hold cab meet in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: As the deadline for consecrating the idol of Lord Ram in the upcoming Ayodhya temple approaches, the Yogi Adityanath government announced its decision on Friday to hold the next cabinet meeting in the temple town ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. UP minister Suresh Khanna did not specify the meeting’s date.

The consecration ceremony is set for January 22 next year, with PM Narendra Modi and numerous dignitaries in attendance. The Yogi government has previously held cabinet meetings outside Lucknow, the state capital, to mark special events, such as during the Kumbh-2019 on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj.

However, the opposition has decried this decision as politically motivated, alleging it’s an attempt to keep the Ram temple issue in the limelight for the 2024 electoral battle. Government sources have denied any political motive, claiming that the aim of the Ayodhya meeting is to approve developmental and beautification projects in the temple town. This explanation has not convinced the opposition.

Udaiveer Singh, a former MLC and senior leader of the Samajwadi Party, called it a politically driven move to keep the Ram temple and Ayodhya in the limelight for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. “It is purely a politically driven move as the Yogi-led BJP government wants to keep the issue of Ram temple and Ayodhya in the spotlight until the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls,” said Udaiveer Singh, former MLC.

He accused the BJP of exploiting the ‘Temple’ strategy for political gain, noting its use in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls. The party is likely to employ the same tactic in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in UP, say political analys.

