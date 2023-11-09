Lok Sabha’s Ethics panel to suggest Moitra’s termination

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee is expected to recommend the termination of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s Parliament membership, according to sources. The panel will meet on Thursday to consider and adopt its draft report on the cash-for-query charges levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, is probing Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted gifts and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. It is learnt that the draft report took a serious view of the allegations and found Moitra’s acts ‘objectionable, unethical, and criminal’. The draft was of the view that the Trinamool MP should be given stringent punishment. The panel’s recommendation will be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker during the winter session of Parliament. The House can either reject or accept the recommendations.

It is also learnt that the draft report of the 15-member panel would say the matter is serious and should be probed by central agencies in a time-bound manner. Meanwhile, Dubey claimed that the anti-graft agency Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Moitra on the basis of cash-for-query allegations levelled by him and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Moitra shot back saying the CBI should first file an FIR to probe the alleged coal scam by the Adani Group. Dubey had filed a complaint on October 21 with the Lokpal against Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes. However, there was no official word from the Lokpal. The TMC MP said she was “very happy to know” that the Lokpal exists. “For the media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports and airports with the Home Minister office’s clearance. CBI welcome to come, count my shoes,” she said.

Lokpal ordered CBI Probe against TMC MP, says Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Wednesday the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra for alleged corruption. However, there was no official confirmation. “On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption,” he said

Panel may seek action against BSP MP DANISH ALI

The panel may flag the misconduct of some opposition members during its proceedings. The panel may suggest action against BSP member Danish Ali, who was loudest in his attack on the panel over the alleged “personal” questions to Moitra

