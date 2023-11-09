Home Nation

First Indo-US defence investors’ summit to help startups grow

The interactive meet brought all the stakeholders viz Startups/MSMEs, Investors, Incubators, Industry from both sides under one roof to discuss the collaborative agendas and opportunities thereon.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As a precursor to the 2+2 Indo-US Defence and Foreign Ministerial Dialogue, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and US Department of Defence on Wednesday organised the maiden INDUS-X Investors Meet here.

The MoD in a statement said, “The first-ever India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Investors Event evinced the interest of the investors in the start-ups and MSMEs operating in the defence sector and the emerging opportunities under the INDUS-X initiative. The interactive meet brought all the stakeholders viz Startups/MSMEs, Investors, Incubators, Industry from both sides under one roof to discuss the collaborative agendas and opportunities thereon.”

“This series will help the startups enhance their potential with proper guidance on aspects they have to focus on and those to avoid,” said Vivek Virmani, COO, iDEX, Defence Innovation Organisation.

