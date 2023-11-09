Income Tax raids at Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy's residences & offices in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax Department officials carried out searches in Congress party campaign committee Co-Chairman and Palair Assembly Congress Candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence, offices, farmhouse and his company Raghava Infra offices, which are located in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Shamshabad and Khammam.

The agency conducted raids in 15 places including 10 places in Hyderabad and 5 places at Khammam. The agency team’s search was initiated at early 3 a.m. and the officials carried out raids on his family members and some of the key employees of his Raghava Infra company.

The Palair Congress candidate two days back alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to create trouble for him with Income Tax, ED and other agencies, by joining hands with BJP.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had prepared today to file his nomination for Palair Assembly.

The raids created tension in Khammam where the followers and activists rushed to Ponguleti's residence.

Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

