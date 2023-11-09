Home Nation

Income Tax raids at Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy's residences & offices in Telangana

The Palair Congress candidate two days back alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao trying to create trouble for him with Income Tax, ED and other agencies with colluded hands with the BJP. 

Published: 09th November 2023 10:55 AM

Media personnel, activists and supporters throng at Srinivas Reddy's house on hearing the news about IT raids. ( Express)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax Department officials carried out searches in Congress party campaign committee Co-Chairman and Palair Assembly Congress Candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence, offices, farmhouse and his company Raghava Infra offices, which are located in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Shamshabad and Khammam. 

The agency conducted raids in 15 places including 10 places in Hyderabad and 5 places at Khammam. The agency team’s search was initiated at early 3 a.m. and the officials carried out raids on his family members and some of the key employees of his Raghava Infra company. 

The Palair Congress candidate two days back alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to create trouble for him with Income Tax, ED and other agencies, by joining hands with BJP.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had prepared today to file his nomination for Palair Assembly.

The raids created tension in Khammam where the followers and activists rushed to Ponguleti's residence. 

Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

