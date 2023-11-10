Home Nation

Abhishek breaks silence, questions panel’s move on Mahua’s expulsion

Accusing the BJP of playing political cards, Banerjee, who is TMC’s national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, also lambasted the party for selective targeting.

Published: 10th November 2023

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee leaves from his Kalighat residence to appear before the ED in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In his first public response to the cash-for-question allegation against Mahua Moitra and the subsequent recommendation for her expulsion by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress’ second-in-command, broke his silence on Thursday. 

“What I read in the ethics committee report is that they have recommended an investigation against her. If there’s nothing against Mahua and it’s the subject of investigation, then why recommend expulsion?” Banerjee asked.

After emerging from the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Salt Lake, where he was summoned in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities in state-aided schools, Banerjee criticised the committee’s call for Moitra’s expulsion based on an ongoing probe. 

Accusing the BJP of playing political cards, Banerjee, who is TMC’s national general secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, also lambasted the party for selective targeting. “The ethics panel’s recommendation shows that if someone wants to question the government or the Adanis, an attempt is made to remove them from the post of MP. How can action be taken against someone without anything being proved?” he asked. 

Citing impeachment motions against BJP MPs, Banerjee referred to communal remarks directed at BSP MP Danish Ali. “Nothing happened to Ramesh Bidhuri after his remarks. Only when somebody speaks against the government, questions are raised,” Banerjee added.

