Rahul raises ‘stealing’ of Congress government in MP in ’20

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Rahul Gandhi on Friday recalled the pulling down of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020 and said big industrialists colluded with PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bring down the government.

The former Congress chief also questioned why no Central investigating agency has been asked by the government to probe a video involving Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar.

“In the last assembly elections, we had promised a farm loan waiver. On coming to power, we fulfilled that promise, after which big industrialists colluded with Narendra Modi and Chouhan ji (current MP CM) to steal your and our government. They knew that the Congress government in MP would not work for Adani ji; it will work only for farmers, labourers and small and medium traders,” said Rahul while addressing rallies in Barwani and Satna districts.

“In every speech, PM Modi talks about his being from the OBC community. He wears expensive suits worth lakhs of rupees and never repeats his clothes. On the other hand, I wear a single white T-shirt,” said Rahul. He questioned PM Modi’s silence over the viral video purportedly showing the Union minister’s son discussing transactions worth over Rs 100 crore with an unidentified man. “When will PM Modi ask the investigating agencies – the ED, CBI and Income Tax department -- to act in the matter?”

He also reiterated the promise of getting caste census/survey conducted nationally and in MP on being voted to power. “After coming to power in the state, the first thing to be done is a caste census to know the exact number of OBCs in Madhya Pradesh. It is like an X-ray which will reveal all (the number of other backward classes) and accordingly policies will be framed for their welfare,” he said.

The Congress will also carry out caste census at the national level if it is brought to power at the Centre. He called the exercise a “revolutionary and life-changing step” for the people. He alleged that PM Modi always used to say that he was an OBC but stopped talking about it soon after the Congress leader raised the issue of conducting a caste census in the country.

