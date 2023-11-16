2nd Global South summit to begin in Delhi on Friday

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will host the second Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) virtually on Friday.

“The second VOGSS would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved during the various G20 meetings over the course of India’s Presidency. The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. Further, the summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India had hosted the first Voice of Global South Summit on January 12-13 this year. The initiative had brought together 125 countries to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. “Throughout its G20 Presidency, India has worked to ensure that concerns of the Global South get due cognizance and that its priorities were duly factored in, to find solutions to the most pressing global challenges,” MEA said.

The second VOGSS will be structured into 10 sessions. The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the ‘Head of State’ level, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ Session will be ‘Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust’ and that of the Concluding Leaders’ Session will be ‘Global South: Together for One Future’.

In addition, there will be 8 ministerial sessions — ‘India & the Global South: Emerging Together for a Better Future’ (foreign ministers’ session); ‘Making Human Resources Future-Ready’ (education ministers); ‘Financing People-Centric Development’(finance ministers); ‘Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience and Climate Finance’ (environment ministers); ‘Global South and One Development’ (foreign ministers); ‘Affordable & Inclusive Energy Transition for Sustainable Development’ (energy ministers); ‘Solutions from the Global South for One Health’ (health ministers) and ‘Global South & Resilient Supply Chains’ (commerce and trade ministers).

MEETINGS

Inaugural Leaders’ Session on ‘Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust’

Concluding Leaders’ Session on ‘Global South: Together for One Future’

Foreign Ministers’ Session on ‘India & the Global South: Emerging Together for a Better Future’

Education Ministers’ Session on ‘Making Human Resources Future-Ready’

Finance Ministers’ Session on ‘Financing People-Centric Development’

Environment Ministers’ Session on ‘Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience and Climate Finance’

Foreign Ministers’ Session on ‘Global South and One Development’

Energy Ministers’ Session on ‘Affordable & Inclusive Energy Transition for Sustainable Development’

Health Ministers’ Session on ‘Solutions from the Global South for One Health’

Commerce/Trade Ministers’ Session on ‘Global South & Resilient Supply Chains’

