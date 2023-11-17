Canada gave no proof: Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar had a notably graphic track record; the positions he held were not secret, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber in London on Wednesday.

“Regarding Trudeau, I have discussed it with my counterpart. I still do. We told them, ‘look, if you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us.’ We are not ruling out an investigation and are looking at anything they may have to offer. They haven’t done so,” Jaishankar said.

When asked whether he believed Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a terrorist, Jaishankar said, “He has a track record, which is there on social media. And it is a notably graphic one. I would leave everybody to make their judgment. He held public positions.”

The minister also said that India feels Canadian politics has given space to violent and extreme political opinions advocating separatism from India, including through violent means. These people have been accommodated in Canadian politics, given the freedom to articulate their views, he said. India did not rule out an investigation, but Canada has not shared any evidence against ‘Indian agents’ involved in the murder of Nijjar, as publicly alleged by Canada.

Amidst the ongoing diplomatic row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada did not want the fight with India. But he added that if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world becomes more dangerous for everyone. “The Canadian authorities did not take any action when there was an attack on the high commission, and the diplomats were intimidated in public, on record,” said Jaishankar.

Referring to Canada as a country with a previous history, Jaishankar mentioned the bombing of an Air India flight. “We are a democracy, they are a democracy. Freedom of speech and freedom of expression also come with a certain responsibility. The misuse of those freedoms and the toleration of that misuse for political purposes would be very wrong,” he added.

The minister also mentioned that within Canadian politics, there exists a platform for advocating violent and extreme political views supporting separatism from India. He highlighted that individuals endorsing such perspectives are accommodated in Canadian political circles and granted the freedom to express their opinions.

According to Jaishankar, the freedom of speech and expression, while essential, comes with a responsibility that should not be misused for political purposes. He specifically referred to the concerning trend of pro-Khalistani activities in Canada. Jaishankar said that he has been in communication with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on addressing this.

Amidst the ongoing diplomatic row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada did not want the fight with India. But he added that if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world becomes dangerous for everyone. Jaishankar, on the other hand, said that India feels Canadian politics has given space to violent and extreme political opinions advocating separatism from India.

