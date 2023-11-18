1st India Art Biennale at Red Fort to begin on Dec 8, 150 works chosen

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture has selected 150 art works to be displayed at the first India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale to be held at Red Fort. The week-long event will be inaugurated on December 8.

The ministry has invited artists and curators to submit their work for the event. It has received 560 queries and 260 submissions so far. A student Biennale is also being organised at the Lalit Kala Akademi from December 9, which will serve as a platform for emerging talent to showcase creativity and imagination.

As part of the programme, exhibitions will be held, along with panel discussions, workshops and art bazaar. Keynote addresses by international artists, architects and designers, public art installations, art bazaar and cultural programmes are the major attractions of the Biennale. The pavilions will be on display till March 31.

“Building on the success of past events like the International Museum Expo and Festival of Libraries, the Biennale seeks to create a prominent global cultural event, comparable to those in Venice, Sao Paulo and Dubai. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to establish five cultural spaces in India, including one at the Red Fort, this is an innovative initiative to highlight India’s diverse art, architecture and design,” said the ministry.

Briefing about the programme on Friday, Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said that the biennale showcases a diverse range, including traditional artisans, contemporary designers, curators and thought leaders.

“The Biennale is an innovative initiative to celebrate the rich tapestry of our country’s artistic heritage, spanning ancient, modern, contemporary and tech-driven art, architecture and design,” said the minister.

The week-long event is organised around daily themes, each aimed at showcasing different aspects of India’s rich cultural heritage. Seven esteemed curators are involved ensuring a captivating experience that combines physical and digital exhibitions, interactive installations, sessions and panel discussions.

