Deepfake a serious concern, says PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned that deepfakes created by Artificial Intelligence can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society. He urged the media to raise awareness about its misuse and educate people.

Addressing the media at BJP’s ‘Diwali Milan’ programme at the party’s headquarters, Modi said he recently saw a video of him performing garba even though he has not done so since his school days. Even those who love him are forwarding the video, he said in a lighter vein.

“In a diverse society like ours, deepfakes can cause a big crisis and even stoke the fire of discontent as people generally trust anything associated with the media in the same way anyone clad in ‘gerua’ (saffron) tends to get respect from others. A new crisis is emerging due to deepfakes produced through Artificial Iintelligence. There is a very big section of society that does not have a parallel verification system,” the PM told journalists.

He suggested that deepfakes should carry warnings on the lines of tobacco products. Speaking about India moving towards becoming a developed country by 2047, he said India’s achievements are now being compared with the world standards and the Covid-19 crisis created a belief among people within and outside the country that India is unstoppable.

Expressing deep concern on the deaths of some young journalists, he advocated a system of conducting regular medical checkup of journalists by both mediahouses and government. “It is sad to know that we have lost a few young journalists. So, the government and concerned business houses should focus on establishing a system to ensure that we don’t lose young and brilliant journalists at a young age,” Modi asserted.

Touching upon the ‘Vocal for Local’, he said, “There has been a business of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore in one week in India. This is a big thing for the country; every small person earns money from it. On the basis of this, I can say that we can successfully take forward the resolve of developed India.” The Prime Minister also asserted that a time comes in the life of a nation when it can launch itself to a higher trajectory. “I urge the media to give strength to the programme for making the country developed by highlighting the country’s strengths without resorting to untruths.”

He said the ideas of development and economy would remain at the centre of discourse for the next 25 years. With people, especially those from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrating ‘Chhath’ in different parts of the country, he said it is good that it is now being observed in different parts of the country. The rise of electronic media has seen festivals like Durga Puja and Navratri going global, he said. With the BJP hosting the ‘Diwali Milan’ for the first time in the last several years, the Prime Minister said a “total disappearance of Covid-19” was palpable in the festive joy of people this time.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned that deepfakes created by Artificial Intelligence can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society. He urged the media to raise awareness about its misuse and educate people. Addressing the media at BJP’s ‘Diwali Milan’ programme at the party’s headquarters, Modi said he recently saw a video of him performing garba even though he has not done so since his school days. Even those who love him are forwarding the video, he said in a lighter vein. “In a diverse society like ours, deepfakes can cause a big crisis and even stoke the fire of discontent as people generally trust anything associated with the media in the same way anyone clad in ‘gerua’ (saffron) tends to get respect from others. A new crisis is emerging due to deepfakes produced through Artificial Iintelligence. There is a very big section of society that does not have a parallel verification system,” the PM told journalists.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He suggested that deepfakes should carry warnings on the lines of tobacco products. Speaking about India moving towards becoming a developed country by 2047, he said India’s achievements are now being compared with the world standards and the Covid-19 crisis created a belief among people within and outside the country that India is unstoppable. Expressing deep concern on the deaths of some young journalists, he advocated a system of conducting regular medical checkup of journalists by both mediahouses and government. “It is sad to know that we have lost a few young journalists. So, the government and concerned business houses should focus on establishing a system to ensure that we don’t lose young and brilliant journalists at a young age,” Modi asserted. Touching upon the ‘Vocal for Local’, he said, “There has been a business of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore in one week in India. This is a big thing for the country; every small person earns money from it. On the basis of this, I can say that we can successfully take forward the resolve of developed India.” The Prime Minister also asserted that a time comes in the life of a nation when it can launch itself to a higher trajectory. “I urge the media to give strength to the programme for making the country developed by highlighting the country’s strengths without resorting to untruths.” He said the ideas of development and economy would remain at the centre of discourse for the next 25 years. With people, especially those from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, celebrating ‘Chhath’ in different parts of the country, he said it is good that it is now being observed in different parts of the country. The rise of electronic media has seen festivals like Durga Puja and Navratri going global, he said. With the BJP hosting the ‘Diwali Milan’ for the first time in the last several years, the Prime Minister said a “total disappearance of Covid-19” was palpable in the festive joy of people this time. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp