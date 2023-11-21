Rajasthan polls: Caste survey, interest-free farm loans, 10 lakh jobs feature in Congress manifesto

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday released the Congress manifesto for the assembly polls, promising a caste survey, interest-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers and 10 lakh job opportunities. Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state which has a tradition of the alternate party government for the last three decades.

The party also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge promised that the Congress government would create 10 lakh job opportunities in five years in Rajasthan, including 4 lakh jobs in the government sector.

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs.

The manifesto was released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chairman of the manifesto committee CP Joshi, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders at the PCC office here.

Highlighting the salient points of the manifesto, Joshi said MSP will be given as per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

While releasing the poll manifesto, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remarked that Rajasthan's economy will be Rs 15 lakh cr by year-end, target to take it to Rs 30 lakh cr by 2030.

Gehlot had earlier announced seven "guarantees", or promises, to the people of the state if the party is re-elected.

The seven "guarantees" are an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 followed by counting of votes on December 3.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and ENS)

