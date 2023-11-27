Tamil is Indian language, don't limit it by calling it regional: Writer Perumal Murugan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil is an "Indian language", don't limit the expansion of such a classical language by calling it "regional", said celebrated Tamil writer Perumal Murugan about his mother tongue.

Murugan, winner of the recently announced 'JCB Prize for Literature 2023' for his book "Fire Bird" -- titled "Aalanda Patchi" in Tamil -- credited the Tamil language for giving him his identity along with everything else.

"The tag of regional language limits the expansion of a language. I would prefer to call Tamil an Indian language. Tamil is a classical language encompassing thousands of years of culture. For me, Tamil is my mother tongue, it is the only language I know. This language has not only given me my identity but has given me everything," said Murugan in an interview to PTI.

Known for taking social issues head-on in his writing, Murugan said he strives to navigate through controversies by experimenting with different writing styles -- which the former college lecturer admitted as a "formidable task".

The issues of gender discrimination, female foeticide, honour killing and declining sex ratio within the socio-cultural fabric of rural India have formed the basis of all his novels, including "Poonachi" (Black Goat), "Pukkuli" (Pyre) or "Kanganam".

In 2015, Murugan declared himself 'dead' and announced his retirement from writing after protests, litigation and the burning of his book "Madhorubagan".

His novel, "Madhurobhagan" (2010), translated into English as "One Part Woman", revolves around the suffering of a childless couple, Kali and Ponna, facing social stigma and humiliation.

"In a society dominated by caste and religious divisions, writers confront this challenge (of writing about sensitive social issues). I leverage the diverse tools that the language offers to tackle these obstacles head-on," he added.

Besides "Seasons of the Palm", which was shortlisted for the Kiriyama Prize in 2005, about a dozen on Murugan's novels -- including "Current Show", "One Part Woman", "A Lonely Harvest", and "Trial by Silence" -- have been translated into English and other languages, making him a widely read author globally.

When asked why his writing, which primarily focuses on nuances of village lives and caste problems in Tamil Nadu, draws such significant attention from readers worldwide, he said: "Regardless of one's nationality, novels that centre around emotions tend to resonate deeply".

"Drawing from my reading experiences, I have observed that human emotions possess a universal quality. Readers articulate their connection in diverse ways. In my creative works, I strive to weave in multiple layers of human emotions, believing this is the magnetism that attracts readers," he explained.

His recent book "Pyre", a translation of his original Tamil work "Pukkuli" published in 2012, was longlisted for the International Booker Prize 2023.

The 57-year-old author during the interaction also spilled beans about his writing routine and how the period of 6 am to 9 am in the morning makes for the ideal atmosphere to get his creative juices flowing.

"I enjoy the morning hours -- between six to nine -- this is the time when my mind is in a wonderful state, eager to perceive everything anew. I choose to write while seated at the table on our terrace, surrounded by the sight of trees and birds, and with music on my laptop playing along in the background," he added.

