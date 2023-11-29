Jammu and Kashmir: Fissures in Gupkar Alliance as NC, PDP spar over BJP link

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two major constituents of Gupkar Alliance on Article 370 restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, are engaged in a war of words on their past connection with the BJP. The war of words has caused unease in the five parties Gupkar Alliance.

Former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah last week blamed the PDP-BJP tie-up for depriving J&K of its unique constitutional position. “Had the PDP accepted unconditional support of NC following the 2014 Assembly elections, the situation would have been entirely different. Decision of 2019 (Article 370 abrogation) could have been averted had PDP accepted our support to keep BJP away from corridors of power. Unfortunately, PDP-BJP tie-up cost the entire region its unique constitutional position, pushing its people to the wall,” he said.

The NC and Congress had offered support to PDP to form a grand alliance government in J&K post 2014 Assembly polls . However, PDP aligned with the BJP to form the coalition government headed by former PDP patron late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Reacting to Omar’s charge, senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak accused NC of holding secret meetings with BJP in New Delhi in January 2015.

“In Jan 2015, series of meetings were held with BJP policy makers in a 5 star hotel in Delhi. Former Intel bosses and top media friends were used to broker a deal. PDP was projected as a frontal organisation of Jamaat and detrimental to national security. Power was the sole objective (sic),” Tak posted on X.

PDP’s alliance with BJP

Former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah last week blamed the PDP-BJP tie-up for depriving J&K of its unique constitutional position. The NC and Congress had offered support to PDP to form a grand alliance government in J&K post 2014 Assembly polls . However, PDP aligned with the BJP to form the coalition government.

