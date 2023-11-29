Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed as J&K new chief secretary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Consequent upon superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f.01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders," reads the order issued by MHA.

On November 20, the central government repatriated Dulloo to his Union Territories cadre.

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Union Territories or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, was working as secretary, of the Department of Border Management under the home ministry before his repatriation to J&K UT.

The incumbent Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta is retiring tomorrow after attaining age of 60 years.

Mehta, who is an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of 1988 batch, was appointed as J&K Chief Secretary on May 31, 2021.

Before his posting as Chief Secretary, Mehta was serving as the financial commissioner of J&K.

A domicile from Bihar, Mehta has held key bureaucratic positions in Jammu & Kashmir and in New Delhi during his 33-year bureaucratic career.

Earlier, last month, senior IPS officer R R Swain was appointed as the new Director General of J&K Police following the retirement of outgoing police chief Dilbagh Singh.

Swain has been appointed as in-Charge DGP from November 1. He is also holding the charge as Special DG CID.

Swain, who was on central deputation for 15 years, was on June 15 2020 appointed as intelligence chief of J&K.

