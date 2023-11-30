Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes Shoma Sen’s plea for interim bail

The case against Sen relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune.

Published: 30th November 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

nia_raids

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday in the Supreme Court vehemently opposed the Elgar Parishad case accused Shoma Kanti Sen’s plea seeking interim bail on health grounds. 

Sen sought an interim bail citing health issues and said that she was suffering from general ailments and there was nothing special about it.

Sen, an English literature professor, and women’s rights activist, was arrested on June 6, 2018.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, indicated that it was inclined to grant medical bail for a limited period.

“We think we can give a medical bail for a limited period,” Justice Bose indicated.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, senior law officer appearing for the NIA, told the bench that a medical board can be constituted to verify Sen’s medical condition and there is nothing that requires immediate treatment.

“The medical report shows that these are general ailments and there is nothing special about it. If required, we will constitute a medical board to ascertain her health condition," Nataraj said and pleaded for not granting her interim bail.

On the other hand, Mr Grover said she has been in jail for over five years and suffering from various ailments.

The top court, however, did not pass any order and fixed to hear the matter on December 6.

The apex court was hearing Sen’s appeal challenging the January 17, 2023 order of the Bombay High Court which had directed her to approach the special NIA court for bail.

The case against Sen relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city’s outskirts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shoma Kanti Sen Elgar Parishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp