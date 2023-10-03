Nepal sees four earthquakes in an hour; tremors felt in north India including Delhi-NCR

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession with tremors reverberating through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

An NCS official said the first quake of magnitude 4.6 struck west Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm, followed by the 6.2 magnitude jolt at 2:51 pm.

Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm, respectively.

The epicentre for the strongest quake was 206 km southeast of the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 north of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise residential buildings.

Flash

Massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude, tremor felt in Delhi- gurgaon.

EQ Parameters:

M: 6.2

Date: 03/10/2023

Time: 14:51:04 IST

Lat: 29.39 N

Long: 81.23 E

Depth: 5 Km

Region: Nepal @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ @NewIndianXpress — jitendra (@journojitendra) October 3, 2023

The Delhi Police urged them not to panic. "We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well.

The Police control room in the pink city said there was no information yet about losses.

Hey Delhi people!



We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic.



DO NOT USE ELEVATORS!



For any emergency help, dial 112.#earthquake — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 3, 2023

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zone IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

According to the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, 2015, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring over 21,000.

