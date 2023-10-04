Home Nation

ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy case

Staff members of the AAP MP and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the Central agency.

FILE - AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided the premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Some other premises of linked people were also being covered, they said.

Sanjay Singh, 51, is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

Meanwhile, National Spokesperson AAP Reena Gupta claimed that since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions about PM Modi and Adani, the ED raided his residence.

"Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today. Raids were conducted yesterday at the residence of some journalists and today raids are conducted at the residence of Sanjay Singh", Reena Gupta added.

Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora.

Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them. He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

