TMC leaders 'detained', dragged by Delhi Police during protest over MGMREGA funds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police detained Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, late on Tuesday as they were holding a dharna in front of the Ministry of Rural Development in the national capital.

The TMC leaders and supporters, who were in Delhi to press for the release of Central funds to West Bengal including those funds under the MGMREGA, protested at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. On Monday as well, they had held a two-hour sit-in at the Rajghat, before being evicted.

On the second day of protest, Banerjee, along with other TMC ministers Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra and supporters took out a march to the Krishi Bhavan, where they were to meet Minister of State, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

The Trinamool Congress leaders accused that after being made to wait for around one and a half hours, the minister refused to meet them, demanding that she would not meet more than five representatives. However, the TMC leaders refused to leave.

The party leaders, led by Banerjee, then sat on a dharna in front of the Krishi Bhavan till around 9 p.m., after which they were detained by the police and evicted from the premises. Trinamool Congress claimed that the police have even taken the phones of some leaders.

