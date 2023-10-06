RSS Chief Bhagwat’s Jammu visit begins on October 13

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be arriving on a three-day visit to Jammu on October 13 to review the functioning of Sangh and its offshoot organisations in the Union Territory ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

A senior RSS leader in Jammu told this newspaper that Bhagwat will arrive in Jammu on October 13. “During his three-day stay in Jammu, he will participate in various programmes of Sangh and its offshoot organisations in Jammu region,” he said.

The RSS chief will visit Kathua town on October 14, where he will address a function of RSS activists from the twin border districts of Kathua and Samba. During his meeting in Jammu, the RSS chief would review the functioning and the activities of Sangh and its offshoot organisation in J&K post scrapping of Article 370 and 35A by the Centre on August 5, 2019, the RSS leader said.

He said Bhagwat would also be briefed about the activities of RSS shakas in the UT. The RSS has been active in the Jammu region and Sangh has been making regular attempts to increase its reach in militancy-hit Kashmir. The RSS has about 300 shakhas in J& K and according to the RSS leader, the number of shakas increased last year.

“The shakas play an important role in Sangh’s outreach. Through these, RSS is involved in social service and preaching nationalism and patriotism to the masses.

