National Conference-Congress win Ladakh council polls

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Conference-Congress alliance defeated the BJP and swept the 26-member Kargil Hill Council polls in Ladakh Union Territory—the first poll to be held after scrapping of the Article 370.

National Conference emerged as the single largest party by winning 11 seats while Congress won eight seats. Independents won three seats and BJP bagged two seats. Counting is on in two more seats. PDP did not contest the election.

There were 85 candidates in fray including 17 from NC and 22 from Congress. BJP contested on 17 seats.

The NC-Congress had the backing of two powerful religious institutions—Jamiat Ulema Kargil and Imam Khumaini Memorial Trust. The clerics of two religious institutions have appealed to people to vote against the BJP.

Reacting to peoples’ verdict, NC VP Omar Abdullah said the BJP was dealt a resounding defeat by the NC-Congress alliance. “This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state without the consent of its people.” He said the election results should serve as a wake-up call for BJP.

SRINAGAR: The National Conference-Congress alliance defeated the BJP and swept the 26-member Kargil Hill Council polls in Ladakh Union Territory—the first poll to be held after scrapping of the Article 370. National Conference emerged as the single largest party by winning 11 seats while Congress won eight seats. Independents won three seats and BJP bagged two seats. Counting is on in two more seats. PDP did not contest the election. There were 85 candidates in fray including 17 from NC and 22 from Congress. BJP contested on 17 seats. The NC-Congress had the backing of two powerful religious institutions—Jamiat Ulema Kargil and Imam Khumaini Memorial Trust. The clerics of two religious institutions have appealed to people to vote against the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reacting to peoples’ verdict, NC VP Omar Abdullah said the BJP was dealt a resounding defeat by the NC-Congress alliance. “This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state without the consent of its people.” He said the election results should serve as a wake-up call for BJP.