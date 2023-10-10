Home Nation

UP woman kills her minor sisters after they find her getting intimate with partner

The bodies of seven-year-old Surbhi and her four-year-old sister Roshni were found in separate rooms of their home on Sunday.

By PTI

ETAWAH: Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly killing her two minor sisters after they found her getting intimate with her partner in the Balrai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused also tried to destroy the evidence of the murder, they said.

The bodies of seven-year-old Surbhi and her four-year-old sister Roshni were found in separate rooms of their home on Sunday.

Anjali was arrested on Monday in this connection after investigations revealed her involvement, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said.

Anjali used a spade to kill her sisters.

She washed the spade and cleaned her clothes after the murders, he said.

However, forensic examinations revealed blood traces on the spade and the accused's clothes, Singh added.

The police had suspected the role of someone close to the family and Anjali confessed to her crime during questioning, the officer said.

At the time of the murders, the girls' parents were not at home.

The minor girls found Anjali getting intimate with her partner in the absence of their parents, following which she killed them, the police claimed.

