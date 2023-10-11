Sanjay Raut slams agencies, fears more arrests of Oppn leaders in coming days

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray)’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that he fears that the Modi government, through Central agencies, may arrest more opposition leaders in the coming days. He alleged that those who speak against the dictatorial government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be arrested by the government.

“In the days to come, more leaders of opposition will be arrested in a similar way AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is a politician with clean character, has been arrested,” Raut said, adding, “The government is giving an emergency-like treatment to opposition leaders.”

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said that those in the INDIA bloc standing against the dictatorship of the government would be targeted by ED, CBI and I-T. “The Modi government resorting to such action cannot weaken the unity of INDIA bloc. The people will uproot the BJP from power in 2024. BJP leaders have become arrogant and even target journalists who ask questions to the government,” he said.

“The BJP will not come back to power in 2024. It is scared of the growing INDIA bloc unity,” Raut said, adding that actions against opposition leaders are being taken out of “political frustration” of the BJP.

In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Raut said, “The dictator is scared now. That’s why all such games are being played against opposition. The arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh will not weaken the INDIA bloc.”

He said that actions through agencies like ED and CBI are carried out only against the Opposition. “Why doesn’t the Modi government take any action against the corruption in Maharashtra or other BJP-ruled states? This shows that the BJP leadership at the Centre is scared of the opposition unity. In 2024, the people are waiting to give a befitting reply to this dictatorial government,” he said.

When asked about the reasons for breaking the alliance with BJP, he categorically blamed the saffron party. “The BJP has broken up the alliance in Maharashtra, not the Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has also not been divided or split. Yes, some MLAs have been taken away by the BJP. The real Shiv Sena is still on the ground and will take the BJP to dust in the next election in Maharashtra,” he said. He said BJP has only one leader but in the opposition, there is a choice of leadership. “We have 10 faces suitable for PM and we can consensually choose anyone,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray)’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that he fears that the Modi government, through Central agencies, may arrest more opposition leaders in the coming days. He alleged that those who speak against the dictatorial government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be arrested by the government. “In the days to come, more leaders of opposition will be arrested in a similar way AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is a politician with clean character, has been arrested,” Raut said, adding, “The government is giving an emergency-like treatment to opposition leaders.” In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said that those in the INDIA bloc standing against the dictatorship of the government would be targeted by ED, CBI and I-T. “The Modi government resorting to such action cannot weaken the unity of INDIA bloc. The people will uproot the BJP from power in 2024. BJP leaders have become arrogant and even target journalists who ask questions to the government,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The BJP will not come back to power in 2024. It is scared of the growing INDIA bloc unity,” Raut said, adding that actions against opposition leaders are being taken out of “political frustration” of the BJP. In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Raut said, “The dictator is scared now. That’s why all such games are being played against opposition. The arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh will not weaken the INDIA bloc.” He said that actions through agencies like ED and CBI are carried out only against the Opposition. “Why doesn’t the Modi government take any action against the corruption in Maharashtra or other BJP-ruled states? This shows that the BJP leadership at the Centre is scared of the opposition unity. In 2024, the people are waiting to give a befitting reply to this dictatorial government,” he said. When asked about the reasons for breaking the alliance with BJP, he categorically blamed the saffron party. “The BJP has broken up the alliance in Maharashtra, not the Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has also not been divided or split. Yes, some MLAs have been taken away by the BJP. The real Shiv Sena is still on the ground and will take the BJP to dust in the next election in Maharashtra,” he said. He said BJP has only one leader but in the opposition, there is a choice of leadership. “We have 10 faces suitable for PM and we can consensually choose anyone,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp