India, France discuss ways to deepen collaboration between defence industries during Rajnath visit

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the Fifth Annual Defence Dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris late on Thursday, before concluding his two-nation Europe tour to Italy and France.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of topics from the assessment of regional situations to the ongoing military-to-military engagements, with a focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "The Ministers reviewed the ongoing defence projects and discussed ways to deepen the collaboration between the defence industries of both the countries. They also discussed potential collaboration in niche domains such as space, cyber and Artificial Intelligence." The meeting was preceded by a Guard of Honour at the French Ministry of Defence."

ALSO READ | India, Italy sign agreement to boost defence cooperation during Rajnath's visit to Rome

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh visited the Safran Engine Division's R&D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris and witnessed the latest developments in aero-engine technology. He also met with the CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India. Rajnath Singh highlighted the advantages of co-development and co-production in India, including possibilities of exports to third countries. He underlined the inherent advantages of the Indian market such as a large, skilled HR base, world-class infrastructure and a strong legal architecture. Following his arrival in Paris on Tuesday, the Defence Minister interacted with the Indian community there.

During the first leg of his two-nation tour, Rajnath Singh held talks with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. An agreement on cooperation in the field of defence was signed after the talks to promote bilateral collaboration in varied defence domains, such as security and defence policy, R&D, education in military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production & setting up of joint ventures. He also met with CEOs and other top leaders of Italian defence companies in Rome, as part of his visit.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a host of defence cooperation issues, including training, sharing of information, maritime exercises and maritime security. The focus was on the opportunities in defence industrial cooperation.

Rajnath Singh and Guido Crosetto discussed the complementary capacities of India and Italy in defence and the possibilities of joint development. Rajnath suggested fostering the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the Fifth Annual Defence Dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris late on Thursday, before concluding his two-nation Europe tour to Italy and France. The two ministers discussed a wide range of topics from the assessment of regional situations to the ongoing military-to-military engagements, with a focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "The Ministers reviewed the ongoing defence projects and discussed ways to deepen the collaboration between the defence industries of both the countries. They also discussed potential collaboration in niche domains such as space, cyber and Artificial Intelligence." The meeting was preceded by a Guard of Honour at the French Ministry of Defence."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | India, Italy sign agreement to boost defence cooperation during Rajnath's visit to Rome Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh visited the Safran Engine Division's R&D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris and witnessed the latest developments in aero-engine technology. He also met with the CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India. Rajnath Singh highlighted the advantages of co-development and co-production in India, including possibilities of exports to third countries. He underlined the inherent advantages of the Indian market such as a large, skilled HR base, world-class infrastructure and a strong legal architecture. Following his arrival in Paris on Tuesday, the Defence Minister interacted with the Indian community there. During the first leg of his two-nation tour, Rajnath Singh held talks with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. An agreement on cooperation in the field of defence was signed after the talks to promote bilateral collaboration in varied defence domains, such as security and defence policy, R&D, education in military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production & setting up of joint ventures. He also met with CEOs and other top leaders of Italian defence companies in Rome, as part of his visit. During the meeting, both sides discussed a host of defence cooperation issues, including training, sharing of information, maritime exercises and maritime security. The focus was on the opportunities in defence industrial cooperation. Rajnath Singh and Guido Crosetto discussed the complementary capacities of India and Italy in defence and the possibilities of joint development. Rajnath suggested fostering the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp