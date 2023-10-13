BJP calls Shah as Mamata goes on Durga Puja pandal inauguration spree

Pronab Mondal By

KOLKATA: As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated six prominent Durga Pujas in and around Kolkata, according to sources, state BJP leaders have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the state capital to inaugurate a puja.

“We requested the Union Home Minister to come and inaugurate Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja which is organised by Sajal Ghosh, who defected from the TMC to our party. The office of the Home minister gave us a green signal,” said a senior BJP leader.

This year, Mamata, for the first time, inaugurated Bengal’s biggest religious festival virtually from her Kalighat residence owing to knee injuries. “I cannot go to you physically but mentally, I am there. Doctors prescribed me rest because of injuries to my knee. I need to follow the advice. I will meet all of you at the Durga Puja carnival on October 27. I convey my wishes to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja,” said Mamata while inaugurating pujas from her residence.

The state government has announced a Durga Puja bonanza offering a grant of Rs 70,000, against last year’s grant of Rs 60,000, for each of Rs 40,000 odd puja committees across the state, which is going to cost Rs 280 crore. Mamata introduced a financial grant for Durga Puja organisers in 2018 with Rs 10,000 for each puja committee.

Bengal had witnessed communal polarisation and pivoting the electoral fight on religious issues before the high-octane 2021 Assembly elections. BJP had carried out an aggressive campaign with Prime Narendra Narendra Modi, Shah and other heavyweights of the party holding rallies in the state and accusing the Mamata’s government of not allowing Hindu religious festivals like Durga Puja and Kali Puja in Bengal. Modi had also inaugurated a Durga Puja in Kolkata in October 2020, virtually.

“What better time to blow the outreach bugle than the Durga Puja before the next year’s Lok Sabha polls? The TMC-led government is trying to use the religious event to secure its electoral dividend by offering more doles. We should not also miss the opportunity to reach out to the Hindu masses and consolidate them in our favour. Inviting Shah to inaugurate a puja is part of our plan,” said another senior BJP leader.

Invitation to pandal by TMC defector

Senior West Bengal BJP leaders have requested the Union Home Minister to come and inaugurate Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja which is organised by Sajal Ghosh. “Sajal Ghosh defected from the TMC to our party. The office of the Home minister gave us a green signal,” said a senior BJP leader

