Congress releases names of candidates for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram 

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Congress on Monday released the names of its candidates for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram which will go to polls on November 7.

The Congress candidates were announced on a day former party chief Rahul Gandhi arrived here on a two-day campaign visit. The party first released a list of 39 candidates and then in the evening it announced the candidature of Meiriam L Hrangchal from Lunglei South (ST) constituency.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Mrs. Meriam L. Hrangchal as Congress candidate for the ensuing general election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 33 Lunglei South ST constituency. pic.twitter.com/TJvr7hKH6f October 16, 2023

The names of candidates will, however, be officially announced at a function to be held at the party office here on Tuesday, Congress state media chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.

The Congress list included the names of four incumbent legislators. Opposition BJP will soon announce the names of its candidates, a BJP leader said.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have already announced the list of their candidates and both parties will contest all the 40 seats.

The Congress declared Lalsanglura Ralte, a first timer, as its candidate against Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl East-I seat. Zoramthanga had won the seat in 2018 too.

Mizoram PCC chief Lalsawta will be the candidate from Aizawl West-III seat and senior party vice-president Lal Thanzara from Aizawl North-III.

Lalsawta has been pitted against ZPM candidate V L Zaithanzama and MNF nominee K Sawmvela.

Congress state vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been pitched in Aizawl North-I, party treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka from Aizawl South-II seat.

Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte will contest from his home turf Thorang and sitting MLA Lalrindika Ralte from Hachhek is pitted against Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte from MNF.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

