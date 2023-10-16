SC seeks Rajya Sabha secretariat's reply on AAP's Raghav Chadha's plea over his suspension

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on a petition moved by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the upper house of the parliament.

Issuing notice in the plea, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed Attorney General (AG) N Venkataramani to assist the apex court. The matter will be taken again on October 30 for further consideration.

Chadha's plea contended that the power to suspend indefinitely is dangerously open to excess and abuse.

During the course of the hearing, Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, on behalf of Chadha, questioned the way his client was suspended, saying the suspension cannot extend beyond the particular session during which the decision to suspend the member was made.

The counsel also submitted that he was not seeking any interim relief in the plea at the moment.

According to the AAP leader's plea, “the suspension is in clear breach of Rule 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, which incorporates a categorical prohibition against the suspension of any member for a period exceeding the remainder of the session”.

On August 11, Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a report by the Privileges Committee. His suspension came on a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and cleared by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Goyal sought action against Chadha for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The BJP leader also had said Chadha compromised the dignity of members and the august position of the House by his misconduct.

