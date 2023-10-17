Home Nation

Army’s top commanders gather to focus on fresh challenges to national security  

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference began on October 16 in New Delhi.

Published: 17th October 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh meets commanders during the Army Conference | file photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The apex leadership of the  Indian Army gathered in Delhi on Monday to deliberate on all aspects of existing security scenarios, the situation along the borders and in the hinterland besides challenges for national security.

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference began on October 16 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence said, “The apex leadership will brainstorm the current/emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including a review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting the serving personnel and veterans.”

The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future-ready, said the MoD. It is a high-level biannual event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

“The Army leadership is going to deliberate on international developments, including the Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, the protracted standoff along eastern Ladakh and also the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said a source.

The technology roadmap is another area which is under the focused deliberation of the leadership, the source added. In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein the commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day followed by remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Commanders’ Conference Indian Army technology roadmap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp