Army’s top commanders gather to focus on fresh challenges to national security  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The apex leadership of the Indian Army gathered in Delhi on Monday to deliberate on all aspects of existing security scenarios, the situation along the borders and in the hinterland besides challenges for national security.

The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference began on October 16 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence said, “The apex leadership will brainstorm the current/emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including a review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting the serving personnel and veterans.”

The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future-ready, said the MoD. It is a high-level biannual event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

“The Army leadership is going to deliberate on international developments, including the Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, the protracted standoff along eastern Ladakh and also the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said a source.

The technology roadmap is another area which is under the focused deliberation of the leadership, the source added. In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein the commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day followed by remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The apex leadership of the Indian Army gathered in Delhi on Monday to deliberate on all aspects of existing security scenarios, the situation along the borders and in the hinterland besides challenges for national security. The five-day Army Commanders’ Conference began on October 16 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence said, “The apex leadership will brainstorm the current/emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including a review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting the serving personnel and veterans.” The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future-ready, said the MoD. It is a high-level biannual event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Army leadership is going to deliberate on international developments, including the Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, the protracted standoff along eastern Ladakh and also the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said a source. The technology roadmap is another area which is under the focused deliberation of the leadership, the source added. In continuation with the new format adopted this year, the upcoming Army Commanders’ Conference is also being conducted in a hybrid format wherein the commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day followed by remaining deliberations being conducted in a physical format. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp