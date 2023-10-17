In Mizoram, Rahul slams PM for not visiting Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting ethnic violence-hit Manipur, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the former is more interested in Israel than the northeastern state.

“Some months ago, I went to Manipur and I could not believe what I saw…People have been murdered, women molested, babies killed but the PM does not find it important to travel there. It amazes me that the PM and the government of India are interested in what is happening in Israel but not Manipur,” Gandhi told a gathering in Mizoram capital Aizawl after taking part in a padayatra.

The landlocked state, which has 40 Assembly seats, is going to election on November 7. “I simply cannot understand why the PM has not visited Manipur. It is something to be ashamed of that the leader of our Union has not travelled to Manipur after what happened there,” Gandhi said.

Over 12,000 Kukis from Manipur have been taking shelter in Mizoram since fleeing the ethnic violence. Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Hmar, Chin (Myanmar) and Kuki-Chin (Bangladesh) tribals are ethnic cousins, belonging to Zo community, and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

The Manipur violence is an emotive issue for the Zo tribals and therefore, Gandhi’s attack of Modi on the Manipur issue assumes significance in poll-bound Mizoram. Alleging that the BJP is carrying out oppression on the people of India, he said the violence in Manipur was just a “symptom” of the problem. He said the same could be seen in smaller form in many parts of the country where minority communities, tribals and Dalits were feeling uncomfortable.

“What happened in Manipur is not just an attack on people, it is an attack on the idea of India in Manipur. It is the duty of every Indian to protect every culture, religion and tradition of this country. That is what the Bharat Jodo Yatra was about,” the leader said. He slammed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) for its alliance with BJP, stating that while it “attacks your culture, religion and tradition, the MNF supports them in Delhi.”

List of 39 candidates

The Congress on Monday declared the names of 39 candidates for the November 7 Mizoram election. The state has 40 seats. The announcement of names of candidates, includes two women

