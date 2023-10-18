Army to strengthen vigil along Sir Creek, Brahmaputra basin  

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army plans to strengthen the off-coast operational capability along Sir Creek Area of Gujarat in the west and the Brahmaputra river basin, including the Sundarbans, in the east. Sources said the plans are afoot to procure eight Landing Craft Assaults (LCAs) and six Fast Patrol Boats. As per the two separate Requests for Information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army on Monday, the LCAs are to be deployed for transportation of vehicle, material, random boat patrol and limited search and rescue in the Sir Creek area, the Brahmaputra, Sunderban Delta of West Bengal and at extreme temperatures.

On fast patrol boats, the RFI says these are to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies, including areas akin to Sir Creek. Their maximum speed is expected to be more than 20 knots.

In February, this newspaper had reported about the tension between Pakistan Marines and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically important Sir Creek area in Gujarat, following the former’s aggressive posturing. In response, the BSF deployed resources in commensurate strength.

The Creek is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions.

The LCAs should be “designed to drive in and out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/varying terrain conditions and at high speeds.

“It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of operations such as patrolling, fast attack/ interception, etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions. The LCA should be designed to ensure safety of the operator, reduction of operator fatigue while achieving the standards for rugged military use,” the RFI says.

Speed & stability at Arabian Sea

Sir Creek is 98 km strip between India & Pak in marshy Rann of Kutch. It leads to the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable terrain

Landing Craft Assaults and Fast Patrol Boats to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies

These boats are supposed to be stable and can carry up to 35 personnel with full weapon load

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army plans to strengthen the off-coast operational capability along Sir Creek Area of Gujarat in the west and the Brahmaputra river basin, including the Sundarbans, in the east. Sources said the plans are afoot to procure eight Landing Craft Assaults (LCAs) and six Fast Patrol Boats. As per the two separate Requests for Information (RFI) issued by the Indian Army on Monday, the LCAs are to be deployed for transportation of vehicle, material, random boat patrol and limited search and rescue in the Sir Creek area, the Brahmaputra, Sunderban Delta of West Bengal and at extreme temperatures. On fast patrol boats, the RFI says these are to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies, including areas akin to Sir Creek. Their maximum speed is expected to be more than 20 knots. In February, this newspaper had reported about the tension between Pakistan Marines and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the strategically important Sir Creek area in Gujarat, following the former’s aggressive posturing. In response, the BSF deployed resources in commensurate strength.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Creek is a 98 km long narrow strip of water between the two countries in the marshy areas of Rann of Kutch and opens up into the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable weather and terrain, while the marshes are home to poisonous snakes and scorpions. The LCAs should be “designed to drive in and out of water bodies without the need for any jetty. It should be operable in water at minimal draughts, in unknown/varying terrain conditions and at high speeds. “It should be rugged and versatile, so as to facilitate seamless execution of operations such as patrolling, fast attack/ interception, etc across a varying matrix of terrain and operating conditions. The LCA should be designed to ensure safety of the operator, reduction of operator fatigue while achieving the standards for rugged military use,” the RFI says. Speed & stability at Arabian Sea Sir Creek is 98 km strip between India & Pak in marshy Rann of Kutch. It leads to the Arabian Sea. The area has inhospitable terrain Landing Craft Assaults and Fast Patrol Boats to be deployed for surveillance, patrolling and interception at sea and over water bodies These boats are supposed to be stable and can carry up to 35 personnel with full weapon load Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp