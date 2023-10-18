Mizoram elections: BJP list of 23 includes Speaker, turncoats; party ready for post-poll alliance 

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the names of 23 candidates, including the Speaker of the outgoing House and several others who joined the party from the ruling MNF recently, for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections.

Majority of the nominees are new faces, while four of these contestants are women. The last date for filing nominations is October 20.

Predicting that the voters would deliver a fractured mandate, BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka said that the party is not hesitant to forge a post-poll alliance with any other outfit barring the Congress.

State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said it is still uncertain whether the party will contest all the 40 assembly seats in the northeastern state. He, however, added that central leaders in Delhi might release another list on Thursday.

The BJP had contested 39 seats in the 2018 elections and won one seat, opening its account for the first time in the state assembly. The lone legislator, Dr BD Chakma, however, will not contest this time as he has announced retirement from active politics.

Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, who quit the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) a week ago and joined the BJP, will contest from the Mamit seat.

Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the 2023 election.

The BJP has also fielded former excise minister Dr K Beichhua from Siaha.

Beichhua, who was elected from Siaha on the MNF ticket in the last assembly polls, resigned as a legislator earlier this month and joined the saffron party.

He was expelled from the MNF in January for "anti-party activities".

Former Chief Executive Member of Chakma Autonomous District Council Durjya Dhan Chakma, who also quit the MNF recently, has been fielded by the BJP from Chakma majority Tuichawng constituency. State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has been fielded from the Dampa constituency, while party spokesperson F Lalremsangi will contest from Aizawl South-I seat.

After announcing the names of the candidates, Vanlalhmuaka said that the BJP might not form the next government in the state on its own but will be part of it.

"No government can be formed without the participation of the BJP," he asserted.

Seeking to return to power for the second time in a row, the MNF has already named its candidates for all 40 constituencies. The main opposition party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Congress also did the same.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to announce its candidate list on Thursday. Another party, the Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm (Association of God's servants), headed by a retired pastor, said it would contest at least 18 seats.

While elections will be held on November 7, votes will be counted on December 3.

