Assam CM rakes up Hamas attack in Congress' lone Muslim candidate seat in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigning for the BJP in Chhattisgarh has alleged that Congress owing to its "politics of appeasement" didn't utter a word against Hamas attack on Israel and further talked about creating a Palestine state to let Hamas have their own country.

Sarma was addressing a public rally in Kawardha, where the lone minority Congress candidate Mohammed Akbar, a minister in Bhupesh Baghel cabinet, has filed nomination papers on Tuesday.

On the assertion of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel that the BJP does a politics of religion, Sarma countered that his party talks about Hindus and ensure development in the state where they formed government but not engages doing politics on religious lines.

“Congress doesn’t think about anyone (welfare) except for appeasement. PM Narendra Modi after the Hamas attack said that India faces such terror attacks from Pakistan. Today the world is talking about Naya Bharat under Modi’s leadership”, he claimed.

Adding a stinging reference in his speech he used figurative analogy saying, “Congress has nurtured Babar and Bhupesh Baghel has cared for Akbar”, and further added that the culture of the country is the culture of Hindus as he attempted to invoke the sentiments.

The Assam CM cited the election in Chhattisgarh as a 'semi-final' and exhorted the people not just to ensure victory for BJP in 2023 polls but also during 2024 elections to again make Narendra Modi as the PM.

He blamed the Congress government for allegedly enabling scope for alleged "religious conversions and love jihad" in the state. He cited Muslim girls as very beautiful with good qualities and so only Muslims should marry them and similarly the Hindu girls should marry in their community as he ruled out any definition of secularism exists in Hindu religion. “Hindus are more secular”, he averred.

Sarma accused the Baghel government for not keeping promises the Congress made to the people. “Instead of creating jobs and employment the Congress government talked about giving unemployment allowances. In the state public service commission the candidates related to Congress leaders and the officials of the commission got selected, owing to which the youths felt cheated. The state government deprived 16 lakh poor families the houses under the PM Awas Yojana. Hindus in Congress-ruled states are living in difficulty”, alleged the BJP CM and asked the people to safeguard their culture and values.

Not differing from the assertion of PM Modi, he reiterated that over 80 percent share of paddy purchased in Chhattisgarh were done by the Centre. “But CM Bhupesh Baghel who didn't keep his promises instead misled the farmers taking credit for entire paddy procurement. When the Centre pays substantially, shouldn't the scheme Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana be rechristened as Narendra Modi Kisan Nyay Yojana”, he said and asked the crowd "whether Ram temple (in Ayodhya) would have been a possibility, had there been Rahul Gandhi instead of Modi".

