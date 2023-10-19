Fearing arrest over story on jailed naval veterans, Indian journalist and husband flee Doha

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian journalist working in Doha had to flee and return to India as she faced an imminent threat of being arrested for a story that appeared on the eight Indian naval officers who have been arrested by Qatar's interior ministry since August 2022.

“The journalist was working for the Doha edition of a leading South India based publication. The reporter learnt that Qatar's interior ministry was monitoring her and she would be picked up for questioning. Based on this information, the reporter and her spouse (who was also working in Doha) packed their bags and left Qatar. Qatar's interior ministry was miffed at a story that had been written on the eight naval officers and their upcoming hearing,” said a source.

“They are back in India but are too shaken to speak. The laws in Qatar can lead to arrests if the ministry finds any act to be contrary to their national interest. Questioning often leads to arrests and then it becomes difficult to get out,” the source added.

This is the first instance of a journalist returning from Qatar over fears of being arrested.

It may be recalled that eight Indian naval veterans were picked up from their homes on August 30th 2022 by Qatar’s interior ministry. The eight officers are being tried under Qatari law and the seventh hearing of their case was held on October 3rd in Doha. A judgement is expected soon.

The Indian government has provided judicial assistance to the Indian veterans and consular access was granted on October 1st.

ALSO READ | After a year of incarceration, hope grows over the repatriation of Indian Navy veterans held in Qatar

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: An Indian journalist working in Doha had to flee and return to India as she faced an imminent threat of being arrested for a story that appeared on the eight Indian naval officers who have been arrested by Qatar's interior ministry since August 2022. “The journalist was working for the Doha edition of a leading South India based publication. The reporter learnt that Qatar's interior ministry was monitoring her and she would be picked up for questioning. Based on this information, the reporter and her spouse (who was also working in Doha) packed their bags and left Qatar. Qatar's interior ministry was miffed at a story that had been written on the eight naval officers and their upcoming hearing,” said a source. “They are back in India but are too shaken to speak. The laws in Qatar can lead to arrests if the ministry finds any act to be contrary to their national interest. Questioning often leads to arrests and then it becomes difficult to get out,” the source added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This is the first instance of a journalist returning from Qatar over fears of being arrested. It may be recalled that eight Indian naval veterans were picked up from their homes on August 30th 2022 by Qatar’s interior ministry. The eight officers are being tried under Qatari law and the seventh hearing of their case was held on October 3rd in Doha. A judgement is expected soon. The Indian government has provided judicial assistance to the Indian veterans and consular access was granted on October 1st. ALSO READ | After a year of incarceration, hope grows over the repatriation of Indian Navy veterans held in Qatar Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp