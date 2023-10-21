Cash for query case: House panel to hear charges against Mahua Moitra Nov 26

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embroiled in an alleged ‘cash for query’ controversy, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of hatching a plot to expel her from the Lok Sabha and silencing her on the ‘Adani issue’. However, BJP leaders maintain that there is no scope for corruption in Parliament and the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will take a call on the issue.

In a signed affidavit submitted to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday, businessman Darshan Hiranandani claimed that he used Moitra’s Parliament login ID to ask questions targeting PM Narendra Modi and Adani Group. The committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is set to hear the ‘cash for query’ charges on November 26.

While the allegations pointed to a serious breach of rules by the parliamentarian, Moitra questioned the Ethics Committee chairman on how the affidavit was leaked. “Chairman of the Ethics Committee openly speaks to the media. Please see the Lok Sabha rules. How does the ‘affidavit’ find its way to the media? Chairman should first do an inquiry into how this was leaked,” Moitra posted on X. She was referring to Sonkar’s interview on TV channels, in which he said he has received Hiranandani’s affidavit.

Moitra said that she is ready to face any inquiry by the CBI or Ethics Committee. “I welcome answering questions to the CBI and Ethics Committee (which has an absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls,” she said.

The BJP has upped the ante against the TMC leader. “There is no place for bribery in the parliamentary process. This matter is before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which is doing its work,” said Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking to this paper, an opposition leader said that he doesn’t want to comment as the matter is sub-judice.

Moitra also cast doubts on the veracity of the affidavit. “Why would one of India’s most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put to his head to do it?” Calling the content of the letter a “joke”, she alleged that the affidavit was drafted by “some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP’s IT cell.”

“If indeed he was to witness all of my corruption, why was he with me during the time, and why did he wait till now to make it public? If he wrote to the CBI and LS speaker, why out of the 543 MPs would he forward the letter to Nishikant Dubey, whom I have repeatedly exposed in the Parliament and the outside, and against whom I have filed pending privilege motions?” she asked.

‘Ready for inquiry’

