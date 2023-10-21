Gujarat's 'Dhordo' receives UN's best tourism award amongst 54 villages

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dhordo, a village located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, known for its annual Rann Utsav has been bestowed with the title 'Best Tourism Village' by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

A total of 26 villages around the globe have earned the accolades this year for "nurturing

rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions."

The list includes villages in Austria, Portugal, Turkiye, Hungary, Indonesia, Egypt and China. Dhordo is the only village selected from India.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the recognition is a testament to the beauty and cultural richness of Kutch.

"Dhordo in Gujarat has been declared as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the @UNWTO. It is a significant recognition for the region's tourism potential. It is a testament to the beauty and cultural richness of Kutch," he posted on the micro-blogging site 'X'.

Dhordo in Gujarat has been declared as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the @UNWTO. It is a significant recognition for the region's tourism potential. It is a testament to the beauty and cultural richness of Kutch. pic.twitter.com/fxWyc0z9pC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 21, 2023

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO recognizes outstanding rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The Director General Manisha Saxena in Tourism Ministry received the trophy on behalf of Dhordo.

Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme. The Programme works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism and

"Tourism can be a powerful force for inclusivity, empowering local communities and distributing benefits across regions," emphasizes UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. "This initiative acknowledges villages that have harnessed tourism as a catalyst for their development and well-being."

This year, 54 villages from all regions were selected from almost 260 applications. A further 20 villages have joined the Upgrade Programme, and all 74 villages are now part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network. The villages were named during the UNWTO General Assembly, taking place this week in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

