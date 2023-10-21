Home Nation

US State Department’s report flags Chinese force accretion along LAC

The two troops clashed along Finger 4 on the northern banks of the Pangong Lake in May 2020, which led to standoffs at multiple points in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The US Department of Defence has highlighted the Chinese force and infrastructure build-up along the Line of Actual Control post-May 2020 standoff between the two armies. The 2023 report to the US Congress says in 2022, China continued to develop military infrastructure along the LAC.

“These improvements include underground storage facilities near Doklam, new roads in all three sectors of the LAC, new villages in disputed areas in neighbouring Bhutan, a second bridge over Pangong Lake, a dual-purpose airport near the centre sector, and multiple helipads,” it said.

The same year, China deployed one border regiment, supported by two divisions of Xinjiang and Tibet Military Districts with four combined arms brigades (CAB) in reserve in the western sector of the LAC. China also deployed as many as three light-to-medium CABs in the eastern sector from other theatre commands and an additional three CABs in the central sector of the LAC.

“Although some elements of a light CAB eventually withdrew, a majority of the deployed forces remained in place along the LAC,” said the report titled ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China in 2023.’

India and China have stationed troops along with commensurate artillery guns, tanks, missiles and heavy equipment. The two troops clashed along Finger 4 on the northern banks of the Pangong Lake in May 2020, which led to standoffs at multiple points in eastern Ladakh.

The corps commanders of the two sides have been engaging in talks. There has been a disengagement of troops at multiple points. But at Depsang and Demchok the standoffs still persist. India has reiterated its stand that the Chinese PLA troops will have to return to the pre-May 2020 positions.

