Two persons injured as training aircraft crashes near village in Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.

Published: 22nd October 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Visuals from the spot. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, injuring a trainee pilot and an instructor on board the plane, police said.

The aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, they said.

"A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Baramati police station's senior inspector Prabhakar More said.

"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.

On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, according to the police.

"The site is 2 miles north of Baramati Airfield. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. DAS (Mumbai) is carrying out further investigation," DGCA said in a brief statement.

