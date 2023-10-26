Priyanka Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma get EC notice over poll code violations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday issued separate show cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP for prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Officials said the two leaders have been asked to respond by October 30 evening, and if they do not, it will be presumed they have nothing to say and the commission will take a decision without making any further reference to them.

Congress general secretary Vadra was served a notice over her "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit.

The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her.

The BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

Vadra, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21.

She added that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

She then went on to launch an attack on the BJP saying that "envelops" are shown to the public by the party but nothing is found in them after elections.

Referring to the two notices, a poll panel functionary mentioned the recent remarks of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressing concern over the "plummeting" level of the poll campaign and the EC's efforts to curb remarks violative of the poll code and law.

Elections in Rajasthan are due on November 25.

The notice to BJP leader Sarma was issued for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar, the Congress' candidate from Kawardha, during the campaign last week.

The Congress filed a complaint with the EC against Sarma on Wednesday.

In a speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that "the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn't sent off."

"If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled," he said.

It is believed Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, was from what is modern-day Chhattisgarh.

Sarma also attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over several issues, including religious conversion.

"Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh, who are dear to us, are being encouraged to convert on a daily basis. And when someone raises their voice against it, Bhupesh Baghel ji says 'we are secular'. Is beating up Hindus your secularism? This country is a country of the Hindus and will belong to Hindus. Do not teach us secularism, we do not need to learn secularism from you," he said.

In its complaint to the Election Commission, the Congress alleged that Sarma's remarks showed a clear-cut intention to incite sections of society against one another.

While issuing the notice to Sarma, the Election Commission reminded him of a provision in the poll code that states that "no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic."

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.

