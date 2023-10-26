Qatar court to pronounce verdict on 8 Naval veterans today, families wait

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Qatar will announce a judgment on the ongoing trial of the eight Indian naval veterans on Thursday who were picked up in 2022 for questioning but never released. Their families are optimistic about a repatriation verdict.

“We are hoping to have them back by Diwali. There is optimism all around. We are waiting for their homecoming,’’ said a relative of one of the veterans, hoping that their optimism is in sync with the judgment that will be announced on Thursday.

The eight veterans are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

They were picked up by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior on August 30 last year for questioning but never released. They were kept in solitary confinement and later charge sheeted—details of which have not yet been made public.

A month after these eight navy veterans were picked up, they were asked to return to their accomodation in Doha to pack their bags and head back to India, which all eight of them did. However, after their suitcases were packed and they awaited further orders, the eight were sent back to their confinement cells. Their bags continued to be with them in their cells ever since. They have for the past few months been living on a sharing basis in the cells.

The naval veterans were working for Dhara Consultancies which had to down its shutters earlier this year.

“The seventh hearing on the charges that have been levelled against officers was held on October 3. India’s ambassador in Doha and Deputy Head of Mission on October 1 met the eight naval veterans.

We have also been in touch with their families on a regular basis, extending all possible assistance,’’ Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. While there is optimism about the eight being repatriated after judgment on Thursday, an official confirmation on this will make the picture clear. Until then, families are manifesting their return.

Hope, optimism

The families of the Naval veterans jailed in Doha are optimistic about their repatriation. “We are hoping to have them back by Diwali. There is optimism all around. We are waiting for their homecoming,’’ said a relative of one of the veterans, hoping that their optimism is in sync with the judgment that will be announced by the Qatar court on Thursday

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Qatar will announce a judgment on the ongoing trial of the eight Indian naval veterans on Thursday who were picked up in 2022 for questioning but never released. Their families are optimistic about a repatriation verdict. “We are hoping to have them back by Diwali. There is optimism all around. We are waiting for their homecoming,’’ said a relative of one of the veterans, hoping that their optimism is in sync with the judgment that will be announced on Thursday. The eight veterans are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They were picked up by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior on August 30 last year for questioning but never released. They were kept in solitary confinement and later charge sheeted—details of which have not yet been made public. A month after these eight navy veterans were picked up, they were asked to return to their accomodation in Doha to pack their bags and head back to India, which all eight of them did. However, after their suitcases were packed and they awaited further orders, the eight were sent back to their confinement cells. Their bags continued to be with them in their cells ever since. They have for the past few months been living on a sharing basis in the cells. The naval veterans were working for Dhara Consultancies which had to down its shutters earlier this year. “The seventh hearing on the charges that have been levelled against officers was held on October 3. India’s ambassador in Doha and Deputy Head of Mission on October 1 met the eight naval veterans. We have also been in touch with their families on a regular basis, extending all possible assistance,’’ Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. While there is optimism about the eight being repatriated after judgment on Thursday, an official confirmation on this will make the picture clear. Until then, families are manifesting their return. Hope, optimism The families of the Naval veterans jailed in Doha are optimistic about their repatriation. “We are hoping to have them back by Diwali. There is optimism all around. We are waiting for their homecoming,’’ said a relative of one of the veterans, hoping that their optimism is in sync with the judgment that will be announced by the Qatar court on Thursday Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp