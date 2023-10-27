Rajasthan polls: OPS, laptop for college students among CM Gehlot's five guarantees

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees for the people of the state, including a law on the Old Pension Scheme, buying cow dung and providing a laptop or a tablet to government college students, if his government is reelected in the November 25 elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the Congress leader also attacked the Centre alleging a misuse of the Enforcement Directorate. "A chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that more than dogs, it's the ED that is on the prowl in the country. (Desh me kutton se jyada ED ghum rahi hai). What could be a bigger misfortune than this?" he said.

"Whatever comment he must have made, you can understand that he must have done that in great pain," Gehlot told the press conference, adding: "You (agencies) have become a political weapon. Modi ji, you do not understand, your countdown has begun."

The ED raided the premises of state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday. Gehlot said the ED targeted the Congress leader because he is quite vocal against the BJP.

Announcing his five guarantees, Gehlot promised school education in English medium, buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under 'godhan scheme' and Rs 15-lakh insurance cover for losses in natural disasters.

Gehlot said the party's election manifesto will be released in the coming days in which more announcements will be made.

He also said a law will be passed to ensure the Old Pension Scheme for government employees so that no future dispensation can stop OPS.

He said students taking admission to government colleges will be given a tablet or a laptop in the first year.

PM Modi is following our 'guarantee model', he claimed.

Gehlot's five guarantees, announced at the press conference at the Congress war room here, are in addition to two guarantees -- cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in instalments -- already announced by him at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

