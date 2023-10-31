INDIA bloc alliance for assembly polls would have been good: Yechury

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that it would have been better if there was an understanding among parties who are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for ongoing assembly elections in five states.

“Though INDIA bloc was formed primarily for the 2024 general elections; had there been an understanding on assembly elections in five states, it would have been better… We wished there had been greater coordination and greater coordination,” said Yechury.

He was responding to the alleged internal fighting in the group of opposition parties set up to take on the BJP, leading the Government at the Centre. On absence of CPIM nominee in the Coordination Committee of INDIA bloc, he said that it was not required as the decision is taken by the top leadership of the parties. Therefore, the party opposed the idea of having committees in the meeting of the bloc held in Mumbai and ultimately, the party did not name its nominee for the same, added Yechury.

“Decisions are always taken by the top level leadership. In the first meeting (of INDIA block coordination committee), two decisions were taken; joint public meeting (of opposition party) in Bhopal and to champion caste census. Both have to be reserved... don’t complicate the matter when there are various levels of decision making,” he said.

He said that the CPIM announced candidates in three states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh because discussion on seat sharing with the Congress could not yield results. “Talks with Congress were held in Rajasthan. It progressed but it couldn’t materialise. There was no scope left, so candidatures were announced…

Political parties have their own requirements, there are areas where they have struggled--, they have to fight even if they don’t win. This is electoral politics,” said Yechury. The CPIM will be contesting for 17 seats in Rajasthan and nominated candidates for three assemblies in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the party has chosen three seats to fight elections.

