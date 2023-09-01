Five additional Madras HC judges likely to be made permanent

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court collegium on Thursday has recommended for appointing five additional Madras HC judges as permanent judges. The judges recommended for permanent judgeship are Justices AA Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S Sounthar, Sunder Mohan, and Kabali Kumaresh Babu.

Their recommendation has been made against the backdrop of Madras HC unanimously recommending their appointment on June 20 pursuant to the same being concurred by TN CM and governor.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted a judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the functioning of the Madras HC with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above Additional Judges for being appointed as permanent judges.

The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above- named Additional Judges,” the collegium in its resolution said.

Additionally the collegium has also recommended the appointment of two additional judges Anant Ramanath Hegde and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha of the Karnataka HC as permanent judges. However, the collegium has also recommended one year extension of additional judge Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah.

