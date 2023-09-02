BJP worker’s murder: Union Minister’s son booked under Arms Act

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An FIR was registered against Vikas Kishore, the son of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, under the Arm Act-30 on Saturday following the murder of a BJP worker Vinay Srivastava on Friday.

The police have also recommended the cancellation of the licence of the pistol used in the crime.

The licensed pistol of .32 bore, which was used by the assailants to kill Vinay, belonged to Vikas Kishore. Although Vikas Kishore was not present at the sight of the incident, the weapon used in the crime was taken out by one of the assailants from under the pillow to shoot Vinay Srivastava point-blank on his forehead.

It was found out in the investigation that the weapon was kept casually under the pillow and was easily available to anyone.

As per the legal experts, under the Arms Act-30, it was the responsibility of the weapon owner to keep it in a safe place away from the reach of everyone to avert its misuse.

Three men named Ankit Verma, Ajay Rawat and Samim alias Baba were arrested for the murder on the basis of a named FIR against them under Section 302 of the IPC on Friday.

Vikas Kishore, at present, is the regional vice president of the scheduled Caste cell of the BJP.

Vinay Srivastava, the victim, who was believed to be a close confidante of Vikas Kishore, had been associated with the family of Kaushal Kishore since 2017.

According to Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Akash Kulhari, the incident was the fallout of the scuffle between the accused persons and the victim after the consumption of liquor and gambling at Vikas Kishore's house.

The assailants had admitted to their crime and the weapon used in the crime was sent for forensic tests. The fingerprints on the pistol were taken and the accused would soon be produced in the court.

