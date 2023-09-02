Rebellion grows in BJP as ex-MLA quits party in Madhya Pradesh, may join Congress

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Families associated with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh for decades remain disenchanted with the party. The latest jolt to the BJP came from Narmadapuram district, with former MLA Girija Shankar Sharma quitting the party on Friday.

The Sharma family has won the Hoshangabad assembly seat (formerly Itarsi seat) seven straight times between 1990 and 2018, making the seat a BJP bastion for 33 years.

While former Vidhan Sabha speaker Sitasaran Sharma and sitting MLA won the seat five times, his elder brother Girija Shankar Sharma won the same seat in 2003 and 2008. Accusing the BJP of ignoring veteran leaders and workers after the advent of new leaders, the former MLA said he would ensure the BJP candidates don’t win from the seat as the return of the present government isn’t in the state’s larger interest.

The elder of the Sharma brothers, however, said he didn’t know what will be the sitting BJP MLA and his younger brother Sitasaran Sharma’s next move in the wake of this development.

The ex-MLA’s resignation from BJP’s primary membership happened amid reports of the possibility of the BJP denying ticket to anyone from the Sharma family on the Hoshangabad seat for the first time in 33 years. Sources said that the Sharma family is also dejected over the younger sibling and ex-speaker Sitasaran Sharma not being made a minister in the recent cabinet rejig by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The former MLA, who has twice been the chairman of the local municipality in Narmadapuram town, said that he met Congress leader Kamal Nath and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh. He, however, added that the talks haven’t yet matured to the level of him joining the opposition party.



