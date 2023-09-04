4th Sherpa meet in Manesar to firm up G20 final agenda

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth, and the last, Sherpa meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is being held in Manesar, amidst heightened security. The meeting, which began on September 3 will conclude on September 7. “India’s G20 Presidency stands as a beacon of inclusivity, representing the voice of the Global South as the world’s largest multilateral forum. In the upcoming summit, G20 member nations will advocate for a fairer and more sustainable world for all. Together we will shape the future,” said India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

This meeting is crucial as it will outline the final agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be shared with the delegates attending it. The meeting is being held in ITC Grand Bharat Hotel and Lemon Tree in Gurgaon. “After a year of constructive deliberations with all my counterparts, I look forward to constructive discussions as we gear up for the New Delhi Leader’s Summit,” Kant said.

Around 176 delegates are expected to attend this meeting, which includes officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The foreign dignitaries will be introduced to the cultural aspects of Gurgaon. Flags of all nations have been put up around the venue. A statue of Lord Vishnu has been installed. Another attraction is a robot that will greet guests at the venue.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. Nearly 200 meeting across 60 cities and over one lakh visitors have been the highlight. “India’s G20 Presidency has sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the Global South. They will shape the direction of the world in the coming years on climate change, global institutional reforms and more,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

