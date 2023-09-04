Home Nation

4th Sherpa meet in Manesar to firm up G20 final agenda

This meeting is crucial as it will outline the final agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be shared with the delegates attending it. 

Published: 04th September 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The fourth, and the last, Sherpa meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is being held in Manesar, amidst heightened security. The meeting, which began on September 3 will conclude on September 7. “India’s G20 Presidency stands as a beacon of inclusivity, representing the voice of the Global South as the world’s largest multilateral forum. In the upcoming summit, G20 member nations will advocate for a fairer and more sustainable world for all. Together we will shape the future,” said India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

This meeting is crucial as it will outline the final agenda for the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be shared with the delegates attending it. The meeting is being held in ITC Grand Bharat Hotel and Lemon Tree in Gurgaon. “After a year of constructive deliberations with all my counterparts, I look forward to constructive discussions as we gear up for the New Delhi Leader’s Summit,” Kant said.

Around 176 delegates are expected to attend this meeting, which includes officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The foreign dignitaries will be introduced to the cultural aspects of Gurgaon. Flags of all nations have been put up around the venue. A statue of Lord Vishnu has been installed. Another attraction is a robot that will greet guests at the venue. 

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. Nearly 200 meeting across 60 cities and over one lakh visitors have been the highlight. “India’s G20 Presidency has sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the Global South. They will shape the direction of the world in the coming years on climate change, global institutional reforms and more,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sherpa meeting G20 Manesar Ministry of External Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp