Woman cop attacked on Saryu Express: Allahabad High Court  asks GRP to submit report on Sept 13

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking cognisance of brutal assault on a lady police constable who was on duty on Saryu Express in the intervening night of August 30/31, 2023 by some unknown assailants, the Allahabad High Court, on Monday, directed Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow, to produce progress report of the investigation and the medical condition of the victim before Court on September 13, 2023, the next date for hearing.

Earlier, at a Sunday night sitting, the court had taken a suo moto cognizance of this gruesome incident and had asked the officials concerned to appear before the court. The court decided to treat matter as Public Interest Litigation (PIL). While hearing the PIL, the above directive was passed by a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava on Monday.

During the hearing on Monday, Puja Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), GRP, Lucknow, along with deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Railway, was present in the court. Yadav told the court that statement of victim under Section 164 criminal procedure code (CrPC) could not be recorded because she was not in a condition to get her statement recorded.

The GRP SP also told the court that so far no evidence of sexual assault of the victim was there. The injuries were found only on the head and on face of the victim who was found lying under the berth of Saryu Express in a pool of blood with deep wounds on her face and head.

However, when the court questioned the GRP SP about the time and modus operandi of the incident, she could not respond convincingly. Yadav told the court that the incident might have taken place between Ayodhya station to Mankapur station. Even the weapon used to commit the crime could not have been recovered, she told the court. Earlier, in a Sunday night sitting, the court served notice to Union of India, ministry of railways/railway board.

‘In a bad condition’

